Update: Escaped Debris Burn In Calaveras County

Update at 3:50 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff relays that the fire burning at a residence in the 4200 block of Buckboard lane in the Campo Seco area near Valley Springs has been contained at about a 1/4 acre. It was reported at around 1:15 p.m. by a call stating it was a “brush fire that was out of control,” according to CAL Fire. Shoff details that it is the result of an escaped debris burn. The property owner was given a warning and educated on proper burning safety as the fire remained on the property, according to Shoff.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: Campo Seco, CA — CAL Fire reports that crews are working an escaped debris burn in the Campo Seco area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out in the 4200 block of Buckboard Lane off of Campo Seco Road. The location is northwest of Valley Spring and Highways 12 and 26. CAL Fire relays the fire is about a 1/4 acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread with that no structures threatened. We will have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.