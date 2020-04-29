Update: TUD Water Main Break In Sonora Area

TUD Emergency Water Repair View Photo

Update at 5:35 p.m.: TUD is updating an emergency mainline water repair that began at 2:15 p.m. in the Cuesta Serena area of Sonora. The district is estimating that water should be restored to customers in that area between 7-8 p.m. Once the repairs are made, crews will flush out the pipelines to get rid of any possible sediment.

Customers may be experiencing low or no water pressure as well as air in their pipes during the repairs. TUD recommends running water from an outside hose bib to clear out the household pipes after the repairs have been completed. More details on the repairs are below.

Original post at 5:15 p.m.: Sonora, CA — A field crews with Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) is responding to an emergency mainline water repair in the Cuesta Serena area of Sonora.

The utility was first alerted to the mainline break at 2:15 p.m. The leaking pipe is located on Via Serena Road in Sonora. Customers along Via Serena Road, Calle Oeste Road, Plaza Oriente Road may experience no or low water pressure. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.