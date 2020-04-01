April Snow Pack, Full Lakes ‘A Water Supply Dream’

Fourth Snow Survey of Water Year April 1 2020 CA DWR Photo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Six atmospheric river storms since February nearly tripling the Sierra Nevada snowpack helped push the statewide number to 162 percent of average.

Wednesday, as the Department of Water Resources (DWR) conducted the fourth Phillips Station manual snow survey for the 2019-20 water year, scientists found the site at 200 percent of average for this time of year, recording 106.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent (SWE) of 51 inches.

While it might not seem that way since things were beginning to dry out before February, since the beginning of the water-year Oct. 1, California has experienced more than 30 atmospheric rivers.

The SWE measurement is described as the depth of water that theoretically would result if the entire snowpack melted instantaneously. Water managers across the state use it as an important tool to estimate anticipated spring runoff. The DWR considers snowpack a key factor in determining how it will manage the state’s water resources each year to meet demands.

On average, the Sierra snowpack supplies about 30 percent or nearly a third of California’s annual water needs as it melts into streams and reservoirs in the spring and early summer. The April results are a key indicator for the rest of the year’s water supply. The snowpack’s water content typically peaks around April 1 after which the sun’s higher position in the sky begins to accelerate snow melt.

Projecting Beyond Dense Snowpack, Brimming Reservoirs

“With full reservoirs and a dense snowpack, this year is practically a California water supply dream,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth comments. “However, we know our long-term water supply reliability cannot rely on annual snowpack alone. It will take an all-of-the-above approach to build resiliency for the future.”

Certainly, the April 1 snowpack data is good news for water supply but it comes with the potential for flooding later this spring. “With great water supply benefits comes some risk,” acknowledges Jon Ericson, DWR Chief of the Division of Flood Management. “Based on snowpack numbers, we have the potential for some minor flooding due to melting snow so we remind folks to always stay vigilant and aware.”

The state’s largest six reservoirs currently hold between 106 percent and 132 percent of their historical averages for this date. Oroville measures at the former while New Melones is coming in at the highest of its average for this time of year. Lake Shasta, California’s largest surface reservoir, is 109 percent of its historical average and sits at 89 percent of capacity.

DWR conducts up to five snow surveys each winter – near the first of January, February, March, April and, if necessary, May – at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada just off Highway 50 near Sierra-at-Tahoe. The Phillips snow course is one of hundreds that is surveyed manually throughout the winter.

Manual measurements augment the electronic readings from about 100 snow pillows in the Sierra Nevada that provide a current snapshot of the water content in the snowpack.