Update: Smoke In Skies Near Angels Camp Burn Piles

Update at 3:40 p.m.: CAL Fire reports there was also an agricultural burn going on at the property. The engine crew is assisting in that burn that is about an acre and a half in size and putting up a plume of smoke. CAL Fire asks that it not be reported as a wildfire as crews will be on the scene for the next couple of hours.

Original post at 3:10 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — CAL Fire is getting inundated with callers reporting smoke in the area of the Highway 4 Bypass in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County.

The smoke can be seen near Murphys Grade Road and the PG&E Yard. CAL Fire reports the smoke is coming from some burn piles. They also add that it is a burn day. While they thank the public for being observant and notifying them, they relay an engine is on the scene and monitoring the situation so no further calls are needed.

