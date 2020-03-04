Sunny
Update: Escaped Debris Pile Fire In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen

Update at 4:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene they found a 50 by 50-foot debris burn pile and flames come up from a section of pallets nearby.

Original post at 4:25 p.m.: Mi-Wuk Village, CA — Firefighters are heading to a report of an escaped debris burn in the Mi-Wuk Village area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports that the caller relayed that the flames escaped the debris pile and ignited a large stack of pallets and wood nearby. The fire is burning along the 24900 block of Highway 108 between Lodestone Avenue and Bonanza Drive. There are no details on the fire’s size or whether any structures are threatened. We will have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

24900 block of Highway 108, Mi-Wuk Village

24900 block of Highway 108, Mi-Wuk Village 38.073963, -120.173757 (Directions)

