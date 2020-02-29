Cloudy
Three-Vehicle Crash On Highway 108 in Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
CHP patrol car

Jamestown, CA — A three-vehicle crash on Highway 108 sends one vehicle down a steep ravine in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP is reporting that the two sedans and SUV collided near the Golf Links Road intersection with one of the vehicles sailing down a 50 to a 100-foot embankment. A section of the roadway is blocked and officers are directing traffic and the CHP is asking motorists to try to avoid the area as traffic is slow going. The CHP has not reported any details on possible injuries at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

HWY 108 and Golf Links Road, Jamestown

loading map - please wait...

HWY 108 and Golf Links Road, Jamestown 37.962894, -120.401908 (Directions)

 

