Update:Grass Fire In Calaveras County

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Update at 3:30 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews have stopped the forward progress of a 7-acre grass fire burning along Dogtown Road near San Domingo Road, east of Highway 49. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews will remain on scene working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours.

Update at 2:30 p.m.: Firefighters continue to battle a blaze between San Andreas and Angels Camp in Calaveras County.

The flames broke out in some grass along Dogtown Road near San Domingo Road, east of Highway 49. CAL Fire reports that the fire has grown from 5 to 7 acres, but say the crews are making progress as the flames are holding. There is no containment as of yet. Further details on the fire are below.

Original post at 2 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — The flames broke out along Dogtown Road near San Domingo Road, east of Highway 49.

CAL Fire reports that crews are getting a handle on the blaze, but there is no containment as of yet. No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported in the fire. What sparked the blaze is unknown at this time. We will have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.