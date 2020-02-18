More Travel Delays To Plan For Along Hwy 49, Hwy 4

Hwy 4 between Frogtown Angels Camp and Carson Hill View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Motorists may want to take heed of a just-added Highway 49 cone zone that may create lengthy traffic waits this week.

Caltrans officials say drainage work is now planned within the two-mile stretch between Carson Hill and Frogtown Road in Angels Camp from Wednesday through Friday will delay travel for up to 15 minutes at a time between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Two other drainage work-related late additions to this week’s work roster may also set motorists back a few minutes at a time along Highway 4.

The first is today only until 3:30 p.m. in the area between Stallion Way and Angel Oaks-Greenhorn Creek Drive in Angels Camp. Today through Thursday, a crew is also slated to work between Tanner Lane and Forest Meadows Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

For more details as to the rest of this week’s planned work zones, click here.