President Trump To Visit Central Valley To Discuss Water Concerns

Bakersfield, CA — President Donald Trump will be visiting California next week and one of his stops will be to meet with Central Valley farmers to talk about water issues in the state.

President Trump is expected to join House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Bakersfield on Wednesday to meet with agriculture leaders and address efforts to increase water deliveries. During his trip to California, the President is also planning to stop in Los Angeles to talk with officials preparing for the 2028 Summer Olympic games.

He is also planning to hold campaign rallies in Los Angeles and Palm Springs and make stops in Las Vegas and Phoenix. More information about the President’s West Coast trip is expected to be forthcoming.