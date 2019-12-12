Chile finds human remains from missing military plane View Photo

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s defense minister said Thursday that human remains have been found from a military aircraft that disappeared on a flight to Antarctica.

The plane was carrying 38 passengers when it took off from southernmost Chile on Monday. Searchers on Wednesday found debris floating the water believed to be from the plane.

The C-130 Hercules military transport plane was bound for a Chilean base on the frozen continent.