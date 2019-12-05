Cloudy
Mexico raises to 24 death toll in border gunbattles

By AP News

VILLA UNION, Mexico — Authorities in northern Mexico have raised the death toll from weekend gunbattles in the small town of Villa Union to 24.

Coahuila state authorities say another suspect’s body has been found after a search of the area following the clashes Saturday and Sunday.

According to death counts, gunmen from the Noreste drug cartel killed four state police officers, a local firefighter and an employee of the town’s public works department.

A total of 18 suspected gunmen also died in the confrontations.

The state said Wednesday that weapons seized after the gunbattles included 21 assault rifles and six .50-caliber sniper rifles.

The gang is an offshoot of the old Zetas Cartel.

