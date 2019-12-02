Light rain
53.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Protests slam Chile’s economy GDP down 3.4% in October

By AP News

SANTIAGO, Chile — The protests that have swept across Chile over the past month have caused a big hit to its economy.

The country’s Central Bank says GDP contracted by 3.4% in October and analysts says November’s performance could be worse.

Protests sparked by a subway far hike broke out on Oct. 18 and quickly broadened into a social movement demanding greater equality. Most protests were peaceful, but many evolved into violence, with arson, looting and clashes between masked protesters and security forces.

Many stores were closed for two weeks and several subway lines remain out of service.

Economy Minister Lucas Palacio tweeted that Monday’s figures “reflect the social impact of violence in our country.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 