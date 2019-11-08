Sunny
Opposing sides in Bolivia’s disputed election dig in

By AP News

LA PAZ, Bolivia — The opposing sides in Bolivia’s disputed election are not budging following 17 days of violent protests over the legitimacy of President Evo Morales’ apparent re-election.

Opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho vowed on Friday not to leave La Paz until Morales personally accepts a resignation letter drafted for him. At a separate public event, Morales repeated he is not resigning.

Three people are dead and more than 300 people are injured in a wave of protests across Bolivia over the results of the Oct. 20 election.

Morales declared himself the outright winner, before official results showed he obtained just enough support to avoid a runoff with ex- president Carlos Mesa. But a 24-hour lapse in releasing vote results has fueled allegations of fraud by the opposition.

