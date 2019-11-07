Sunny
71.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Colombia president lauds ex-minister after bombing dispute

By AP News

Colombia president lauds ex-minister after bombing dispute

Photo Icon View Photo

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia’s president is standing behind his former minister of defense even as his administration comes under fire for a bombing against a guerrilla group that left at least eight children and adolescents dead.

President Iván Duque praised Guillermo Botero at a ceremony Thursday, hailing his record and sidestepping any mention of the controversy that led to the minister’s resignation a day before.

Botero resigned Wednesday after a lawmaker accused Botero of failing to disclose that eight minors between the ages of 12 and 17 had been killed in a military operation against rebels.

Colombia’s chief prosecutor later confirmed the deaths.

The minister’s resignation follows several other incidents in which the military’s conduct has been questioned.

It also comes at a time when Duque’s administration is floundering amidst dismal public support.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 