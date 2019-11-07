Sunny
Bolivia clashes third person killed in disputed election

By AP News

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Authorities in Bolivia say a third person has been killed in street clashes that have intensified since the country’s disputed election nearly three weeks ago.

Limbert Guzman, a 20-year-old student, died late Wednesday in a clinic in the city of Cochabamba following clashes between supporters and foes of President Evo Morales.

Morales expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Bolivia’s first indigenous president said Guzman had been a victim of violence promoted by political groups that encourage racial hate.

Opponents challenge an official count that showed Morales winning by a margin big enough to avoid the need for a runoff against a united opposition.

Morales accuses the opposition of trying to stage a coup.

