Chilean president shaking up government amid protests

By AP News

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s president has asked all his Cabinet members to offer their resignations as he shakes up his government in response to a massive wave of protests.

President Sebastián Piñera announced the impending Cabinet shakeup Saturday following protests the day earlier that drew more than 1 million people in the capital.

PIñera said he’d head the message and said, “We have all changed” because of the protests that were triggered by a small subway fare hike and exploded into anger over economic inequality.

The president already has reacted by taking measures including raising the minimum wage and pensions, as well as scrapping the fare increase.

