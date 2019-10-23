Bolivia’s Morales just short of victory in re-election bid

Sunny
By AP News

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian President Evo Morales is falling just a little short of outright victory in his bid for a fourth term as the final votes are counted in an election that has enraged his opponents.

The leftist leader needs a 10-percentage-point margin over his closest competitor to avoid a December runoff in which he’d risk being defeated by a united opposition.

And the vote count Wednesday morning had him with a 9.48 percentage point lead with just 3.22 percent of the votes from Sunday’s election left to count. He leads former President Carlos Mesa 46.49% to 37.01%.

Mesa has warned of fraud and international vote monitors have expressed concern at an earlier unexplained daylong gap in reporting results. Opposition backers have staged rowdy protests since the vote.

