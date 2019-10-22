Sunny
78.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Brazil Congress passes landmark pension reform

By AP News

Brazil Congress passes landmark pension reform

Photo Icon View Photo

SAO PAULO — Brazil’s Congress has approved an overhaul to its pension system, capping years of stalled efforts to rein in unsustainable government spending on retirement.

The Senate voted 60-19 Tuesday to approve changes for civil servants and private-sector workers.

The most meaningful change sets a minimum retirement age of 65 for men and 62 for women. That’s up from averages of 56 and 53, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The overhaul takes aim at a swelling deficit in Brazil’s pension system, which a research firm says accounts for some 40% of total federal spending.

That load has grown along with life expectancy, and an analyst says Brazil will save about $190 billion over the next decade as a result of the reform.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 