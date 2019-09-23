Sunny
IMF staff concludes second review of Ecuador program

By AP News

WASHINGTON — An International Monetary Fund mission and Ecuadorian authorities have reached an agreement on findings of the second review of a $4.2 billion IMF-supported program.

If the IMF executive board approves the review in the coming weeks, Ecuador would have access to $250 million, bringing the total amount received from the IMF since March to $800 million.

An IMF mission led by Anna Ivanova visited Ecuador last month to conduct the second review.

Ivanova said in a news release that progress has been achieved “in improving the country’s fiscal position and strengthening its international reserves as the authorities met all quantitative targets established under the program.”

