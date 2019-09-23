Sunny
85.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mexico mourns police commander killed in Cancun

By AP News

MEXICO CITY — Officials in the Mexican resort of Cancun say a local police commander has been killed, and they’re denying accusations by a drug cartel that they favored a rival gang.

The decapitated body of José Antonio Archi Yama was found over the weekend on a dirt road in Cancun. He served in the nearby resort Playa del Carmen.

Archi Yama had been kidnapped days earlier.

An unverified video of Archi Yama posted on social media purportedly shows him confessing that he detained members of the Jalisco cartel to allow another gang to take over.

The governor of Quintana Roo state wrote late Sunday that “we will continue combatting crime with full force.”

But Gov. Carlos Joaquín acknowledged that authorities in the past had “formed alliances” with criminals.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  News Alert