Maduro rejects talks with opposition over envoy’s remarks

By AP News

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he won*t resume talks with the opposition until it rejects calls by a top opposition supporter in Britain that Venezuela give up its longstanding claims to an oil-rich part of neighboring Guyana.

Maduro’s comments late Friday came after his chief prosecutor opened an investigation against Vanessa Neumann and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who Neumann represents in London.

The government released months-old recordings in which Neumann can be heard urging the opposition to drop Venezuela’s longstanding claim to the Essequibo region of Guyana.

Maduro last month broke off talks with the opposition over its support for tougher U.S. sanctions.

The two sides had been discussing a solution to a standoff spurred by Guaido’s recognition as Venezuela’s rightful president by more than 50 nations.

