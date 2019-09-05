Cloudy
86.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mexican president likes drug lord’s idea to return money

By AP News

Mexican president likes drug lord’s idea to return money

Photo Icon View Photo

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president says he favors the appeal of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman that his fortune be returned to Mexico.

In President Andres Manuel López Obrador’s words: “I like the statement. Why should I say otherwise?”

Guzman reportedly told his relatives in a phone call from a U.S. prison that he wants the money to go to Mexico’s impoverished indigenous communities.

López Obrador said Thursday he couldn’t verify Guzman’s statement. But the president does think Mexico has erred by allowing the U.S. to seize money in corruption and criminal cases against Mexican suspects.

U.S. officials have estimated Guzman’s fortune at $14 billion and a judge ordered Guzman to pay $12.6 billion as part of his U.S. life sentence. But it’s unclear how U.S. officials can get Guzman’s money.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 