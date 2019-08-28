Sunny
97.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

DHS chief in El Salvador for security, migration talks

By AP News

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — The acting U.S. homeland security secretary is in El Salvador to discuss regional security and irregular migration.

Kevin McAleenan met privately with diplomats and DHS officials Wednesday before scheduled discussions with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and his foreign and justice ministers.

The Trump administration has been pressuring Central American nations and Mexico to stem the flow of migrants and asylum seekers toward the U.S. border.

Migrants’ rights advocates in El Salvador have criticized the talks as lacking transparency.

The visit was the third by high-level U.S. officials to El Salvador in a little over a month. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came July 21 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in early August.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 