Argentine vote leader questions deal with European Union

By AP News

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina’s newly established leading presidential contender is throwing doubt on a regional trade pact with Europe and feuding with the conservative president of neighboring Brazil.

Alberto Fernández thumped President Mauricio Macri in Sunday’s primary vote — making him clear leader for October’s main election.

And he’s raising doubts about a Mercosur-European Union trade deal signed in June but not yet ratified.

He told Net TV that the deal “doesn’t exist, never existed,” calling it “a sort of protocol letter” on topics to deal with.

He also described Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro as “racist, a misogynist and violent,” though he also said he “is going to get on splendidly” with Brazil.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro warned Monday that a Fernández government could lead a mass of Argentines to flood his country as refugees.

