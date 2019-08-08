3 rescued after small plane crashes near Bahamas

MIAMI — Officials say a fishing crew rescued three people whose small plane crashed into the ocean shortly after taking off in the Bahamas.

News outlets report that the Piper PA-34 went down Thursday in the Atlantic Ocean, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Bimini in the Bahamas.

Officials say the plane took off from Great Harbour Cay Airport in the Bahamas and was flying toward Miami Executive Airport in Florida.

The Bahamas Air Accident Investigation Department is leading the crash investigation. Chief investigator Delvin Major says the plane’s three occupants were taken safely to land.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be assisting in the investigation.

The U.S. Coast Guard says crews had been dispatched to the downed plane, but the fishermen responded first.