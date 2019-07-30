Relatives gather to identify Brazil prison riot victims View Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO — Dozens of relatives of inmates killed during a prison riot in northern Brazil have gathered at a coroner’s office to identify the 57 victims.

Workers at the forensic institute in Altamira asked local authorities to bring in water, food and medical assistance for the anguished crowd of family members on Tuesday.

Authorities say clashes erupted Monday when the local Comando Classe A gang attacked a wing of the prison where members of a rival, Rio de Janeiro-based gang were held.

At least 16 of those who died were decapitated.

It’s the latest in a long series of deadly riots at overcrowded Brazilian prisons.