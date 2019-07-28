Sunny
Brazil says 1 suspect nabbed in $30 million gold heist

By AP News

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police say they have captured one of the participants in last week’s heist of gold bullion worth more than $30 million at Sao Paulo’s main airport.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name Sunday or give any details on his alleged role in the theft of 720 kilograms of gold Thursday by a band of at least 10 people.

Sao Paulo state police have said the group first kidnapped the airport’s cargo director and his family, holding them hostage to force his cooperation. The band arrived at the airport in pickups painted to look like police vehicles and fled minutes later with the gold.

Police said Friday they are trying to determine if it is the same group that robbed $5 million from another Sao Paulo airport last year.

