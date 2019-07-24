Sunny
90.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 police killed in Mexico tourist city San Miguel de Allende

By AP News

MEXICO CITY — Mexican police have arrested two suspects in the killing of two police officers in San Miguel de Allende, a colonial city popular with foreign tourists that has largely been spared the violence shaking other parts of Mexico.

The prosecutors’ office in the north-central state of Guanajuato said Wednesday the suspects were caught carrying guns. It says the suspects gunned down the officers on the street Tuesday and then fled in an SUV.

The motive in the shootings was not immediately clear. It appeared the officers ordered the suspect’s vehicle to pull over and were met by gunfire.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 