AP PHOTOS Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

Posted on 12/27/2018 by AP News

In this Sept. 4, 2018 photo, diver Saul Ronaldo Atiliano, 45, is lifted onto the dock after traveling via boat to Puerto Lempira, Honduras, to receive decompression sickness therapy in a hyperbaric chamber. "The pressure attacked me deep in the water," said Atiliano, who for 25 years has dived for lobster, most of which winds up in the United States. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

A tiny white coffin carrying the body of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant who died while in U.S. custody, ended its somber journey home before dawn in a dusty hamlet 220 miles north of the Central American nation’s capital. As her family paid their final respects, authorities announced that another Guatemalan child had died in U.S. custody — 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo.

Mexico’s political class was stunned when a Puebla state power couple — current Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, died in a Christmas Eve helicopter crash.

Chile’s Constitutional Court upheld measures tightening the requirements for human rights violators to get parole, including that they have completed two-thirds of their sentence, helped authorities resolve the crimes and condemned what was done.

In Venezuela, opponents of President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist administration opened an exhibition of photographers, drawings and other items to remember political prisoners and the people who have died in anti-government protests in recent years.

Associated Press photographers Rodrigo Abd and Moises Castillo produced a moving visual report on the deaths and health problems afflicting poor Hondurans who eke out livings diving for lobsters without proper equipment.

