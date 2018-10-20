The Latest Migrants wait to cross border with Mexico

Thousands of Central American migrants participating in… Enlarge

TECUN UMAN, Guatemala — The Latest on a caravan of Central American migrants hoping to reach the United States (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Thousands of Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading toward the United States woke up on a bridge that divides the borders of Guatemala and Mexico.

The migrants have no fresh supplies of water or food and slept amid garbage that has piled up at the crossing. Without bathrooms, a foul odor wafted through the air.

Jose Yanez woke up at 5 a.m. and said that his back hurt.

The 25-year-old farmer had no blanket to fend off the chill, but vowed to continue on.

“From here, we’re going on. From here, there’s no turning back,” he said.

He said that he makes 150 lempiras a day, or about $6, and has no work benefits.

On the Mexican side of the border, a group of about 30 migrants sang the national anthem of Honduras.