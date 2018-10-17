Quantcast
Brazil presidential candidates woo religious leaders

Posted on 10/17/2018 by AP News

Fernando Haddad, Brazil’s presidential candidate for the Workers Party, speaks during a meeting with union leaders, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Haddad will face Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right congressman in a presidential runoff on Oct. 28. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s presidential candidates are wooing religious leaders ahead of a runoff in a country with sizable Catholic and evangelical populations.

Leading far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro met with the Catholic archbishop of Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday while his rival, leftist Fernando Haddad, spoke with evangelical leaders.

Polls show Bolsonaro holding a solid lead over Haddad for the Oct. 28 vote. Bolsonaro has focused his campaign on a return to traditional family values, and his support is especially strong among evangelicals. Though Catholics are mostly split, polls indicate they still prefer Bolsonaro.

With some 123 million members, Brazil is home to the world’s largest number of Catholics. But evangelicals are growing and now total 42 million. They have also played an increasingly important role in Brazilian politics.

