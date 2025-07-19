Cordero and Gomez Kodela retire as Pumas winners after thumping Uruguay

SALTA, Argentina (AP) — Argentina sent Santiago Cordero and Francisco Gomez Kodela into retirement as winners after beating up Uruguay 52-17 on Saturday.

Cordero, 12 years after his test debut, came off the bench and scored a try just moments after tighthead prop Gomez Kodela walked off in his last professional match at age 41, the oldest to ever play for the Pumas.

They contributed to an eight-try victory to uphold the Pumas’ unbeaten record against Uruguay — now 31-0 — and rebound from a humbling two-series loss at home to England.

The Pumas started with a second-minute penalty try then bombed at least three more chances before 92-cap center Matias Moroni, the only backline starter with more than nine caps, broke a couple of tackles to score in injury time and break a 7-7 deadlock.

Argentina reset at halftime and dominated the second half.

Captain Julian Montoya plunged for a try off a ruck and that was Gomez Kodela’s moment to leave to applause, then vice-captain Cordero touched down after seven minutes on the field. The move was begun by first-time starting flyhalf Nicolas Roger, who impressed.

Winger Rodrigo Isgro had a try disallowed because lock Pedro Rubiolo was yellow-carded for shoulder-to-head contact in a ruck. It was upgraded on review to a 20-minute red card.

Scrumhalf Santiago Alvarez’s converted try narrowed the gap to seven near the hour mark, but the Pumas backs blew away Uruguay the rest of the way.

Isgro scored, along with Justo Piccardo, Agustin Moyano, and Roger, who also slotted five of seven goalkicks.

Argentina has the Rugby Championship next month, while Uruguay plays Paraguay next weekend to begin qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

