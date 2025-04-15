Peruvian court sentences former President Humala and wife to 15 years for money laundering

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian court on Tuesday sentenced former President Ollanta Humala and his wife, Nadine Heredia, to 15 years in prison for laundering funds received from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht to finance his 2006 and 2011 campaigns.

The judges of the National Superior Court found that Humala and Heredia received several million dollars in illegal contributions for these campaigns from Odebrecth and the government of then-Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013).

This verdict makes Humala the third former Peruvian president imprisoned for corruption in the last two decades. He joins Alejandro Toledo, sentenced in 2024 to 20 years for Odebrecht-related crimes, and Alberto Fujimori, who received multiple convictions for corruption and human rights abuses.

