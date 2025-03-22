AP PHOTOS: Aerial views of a controversial copper mine View Photo

Donoso (AP) — Between emerald sea and jungled hills, the Cobre Panama copper mine has fueled mass protests across the Central American country.

Buried in the rolling hills and dense jungles of Panama’s eastern Caribbean Donoso region, the mine is marked by heavy machinery and rubble slicing into the earth, clashing with the vivid blues and green of the vast nature enveloping it.

More than a year ago, it became the heart of protests rippling across Panama.

The country-wide protests blocked off roads and fueled shortages in much of the country, prompting Panama’s Supreme Court to halt operations.

Now, the new administration is signaling that the mine may roar back to life.

By MATIAS DELACROIX

Associated Press