Brazil’s police raid homes of suspects in smuggling 2,000 assault rifles from Miami

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s federal police on Thursday raided the homes of suspected smugglers who brought in 2,000 assault rifles from Miami to supply a criminal organization in Rio de Janeiro, authorities said.

Police said they carried out 14 search and seizure warrants in Rio de Janeiro but did not specify how many individuals were targeted. One man was arrested after shooting at an officer when police attempted to enter his home for the search, they said.

Courts also froze 50 million Brazilian reais ($8.8 million) in assets belonging to the group under investigation.

Thursday’s operation stemmed from the 2017 seizure of 60 pieces of firearms at Rio de Janeiro’s international airport. Police said the investigation identified the group’s leader. Suspects could face charges such as international gun trafficking, belonging to a criminal organization, money laundering, currency evasion and corruption.