Brazil’s police go undercover as Power Rangers to arrest pickpockets during Carnival

SAO PAULO (AP) — It’s morphin’ time for Brazil’s police.

Dozens of officers have camouflaged among revelers during Carnival festivities to arrest pickpockets in metropolis Sao Paulo dressed as clowns, priests and even characters from the Power Rangers TV series.

On Tuesday, Sao Paulo Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas published on his social media channels a video of two officers dressed as videogame characters Mario and Luigi as they arrested a suspect.

The biggest sensation among Sao Paulo revelers, though, are the six Power Ranger-clad officers who have morphed into action since Saturday — the first day of the bash that officially ends on Wednesday. They arrested a suspect that carried seven stolen cellphones, police said. Several other raids took place since.

Video released by Sao Paulo state’s public security secretariat shows Yellow and Red rangers arresting a man and placing him in a police car. The footage also shows Green and Red rangers immobilizing a man on the ground as onlookers cheer.

By early Tuesday, Sao Paulo authorities said six people had been arrested and 23 stolen cellphones had been recovered by the disguised officers since Carnival began nationwide. The same strategy was used last year.

“The Power Rangers of our police are once again putting on a full show during Carnival,” Gov. de Freitas said on Sunday in his social media channels. “Go, go Power Rangers!”

Police said criminals from various Brazilian states came to Sao Paulo’s Carnival to steal phones, potentially granting access to bank account apps, causing bigger losses for victims. On the weekend, police said a gang rented an apartment in the metropolis as a hub for their theft operations.

Savarese reported from Rio de Janeiro.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and TATIANA POLLASTRI

Associated Press