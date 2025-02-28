Argentina’s Racing wins at Brazil’s Botafogo to secure its 1st Recopa Sudamericana title

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina’s Racing Club beat Brazil’s Botafogo 2-0 on Thursday to win the Recopa Sudamericana title by 4-0 on aggregate.

The Recopa Sudamericana is played between the winners of the latest Copa Sudamericana and of the more prestigious Copa Libertadores. It was Racing’s first Sudamericana title.

Matias Zaracho opened the scoring for the visitors in the 50th minute. Bruno Zuculini scored the second goal at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in the 69th minute.

On Wednesday, two fans from Argentina were shot by a thief at a beach in Rio’s west side. Both survived.

