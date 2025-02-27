Mexico’s Supreme Court orders a zoo to improve conditions for Ely the elephant View Photo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a zoo to improve the health of an African elephant named Ely, the first time the country’s highest court has made such a move in favor of an animal.

The court ordered that there be “a constant improvement of her health and physical condition.”

The decision by a panel of four justices upheld a lower court’s order last year in Ely’s favor and experts believe it could set a precedent in Mexico recognizing that animals have rights.

Advocates have argued that Ely suffered from depression, especially since the death of Maggie, the other elephant sharing her habitat, in 2016, as well as illnesses she suffered in captivity. Ely would bang against the walls of her enclosure and began to lose wait. Her defenders called her “the world’s saddest elephant.”

The elephant has lived at the San Juan de Aragon zoo in Mexico City for 13 years since being rescued from a circus.

“Ely was in terrible conditions,” said Diana Valencia, founder and director of the animal rights group Opening Cages and Opening Minds. “I believe she would have died soon.”

Wednesday’s ruling follows another high court decision last month when it determined that Mexico City laws against animal mistreatment and cruelty were constitutional.

Valencia conceded that the zoo had improved Ely’s living conditions, but only after public pressure.

The zoo expanded the elephant enclosure and added two more elephants in 2023 and 2024.

Veterinarian Gabriela Uribe Acosta, director of the zoo’s Center for Wildlife Conservation, said she was confident the zoo could comply with the court’s order to improve Ely’s life.

She said a team of six people are responsible for keeping her enclosure clean and another half dozen people monitoring her health.

Uribe Acosta dismissed assertions that Ely is depressed. She said the elephant was stable and had improved since the other elephants were added to the enclosure.

But Wednesday’s order could reverberate beyond Ely. Lawyer Sergio Méndez Silva, litigation coordinator for the local Foundation for Justice, said “Mexico is taking a significant step with a precedent like this and I believe this will mark a before and after.”

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ

Associated Press