AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By AP News
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Feb. 14-20, 2025

Children played at a park during summer vacation in Santiago, Chile. Bolivians held a ceremony to elect representatives for Chuta, Pepino and Chola — characters for Carnival. People flocked to Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Fernando Llano, based in Mexico City.

By The Associated Press

