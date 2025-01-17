Clear
Bolivian judge orders the arrest of former President Morales in sex abuse case

By AP News
Bolivian judge orders the arrest of former President Morales in sex abuse case

La Paz, BOLIVIA (AP) — A Bolivian judge on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of former President Evo Morales after he failed to appear in court over a case alleging that he sexually abused a minor.

Morales, 65, is alleged to have had a child with a teenage girl in 2016 — a sexual relationship that would have constituted statutory rape under Bolivian law.

“There’s been a warrant ordered for his search and arrest,” said Judge Nelson Rocabado after a hearing in the southern region of Tarija, where the alleged victim lives.

Morales has denied the allegations and claimed he was a “victim” to legal warfare carried out by his ally-turned-political-rival President Luis Arce, and refused to appear in court.

