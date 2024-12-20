Venezuelan opposition member leaves Argentine diplomatic compound after sheltering for 9 months View Photo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of the six members of Venezuela’s political opposition who have been sheltering for nine months in the Argentine diplomatic compound in the capital, Caracas, abandoned the premises Thursday.

Two people familiar with the situation at the facility confirmed to The Associated Press that Fernando Martínez left the ambassador’s residence and was home. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

The conditions under which Martinez left the compound were not immediately clear.

Since late November, the group has denounced the constant presence outside the residence of Venezuelan intelligence service agents and police. It has also accused the government of President Nicolás Maduro of cutting electricity and water services.

The government has denied the allegations.

Those who remain at the Argentine ambassador’s home include the campaign manager and communications director of opposition powerhouse Maria Corina Machado. The government of President Javier Milei allowed them into the compound in March after authorities loyal to the ruling party issued warrants for their arrest, accusing them of promoting alleged acts of violence to destabilize the country.

Martínez was involved in a parallel government that the opposition created after Maduro’s widely considered sham reelection in 2018 and participated in negotiations between the opposition and the government. He was minister of communications and transportation in the 1990s.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press