Argentina accuses Venezuela of harassing opposition members sheltering at its embassy in Caracas View Photo

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Argentina’s government on Wednesday accused its Venezuelan counterpart of continually harassing six members of the political opposition who have been sheltering for months in the Argentine diplomatic compound in the capital, Caracas.

It also urged the Organization of American States to pressure Venezuela to allow the safe departure of the six people to Argentina.

Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werhein said the Venezuelan government is subjecting them to a “strategy of physical exhaustion” and “psychological terror” through prolonged harassment. The four men and two women have lived at the ambassador’s residence since March to avoid arrest.

“The Venezuelan government has not only denied the safe passage that would allow their safe departure, but has adopted totally unacceptable harassment actions,” Werhein said during a session of the OAS’ permanent council. “The asylum seekers are subjected to water cuts, interruptions in electricity, restrictions on the entry of food and the constant presence of security forces in the vicinity of the diplomatic headquarters.”

The group living at the ambassador’s home includes the campaign manager and communications director of opposition powerhouse Maria Corina Machado. The government of President Javier Milei allowed them into the compound after authorities loyal to the ruling party issued warrants for their arrest, accusing them of promoting alleged acts of violence to destabilize the country.

Since late November, the group has denounced the constant presence outside the residence of Venezuelan intelligence service agents and police. It has also accused the government of cutting electricity and water services.

Venezuela’s Minister of Interior Diosdado Cabello last week called the group’s allegations a “farce.”

Werhein, however, on Wednesday accused the Venezuelan government of violating international law that enshrines the right to asylum and the inviolability of diplomatic offices in any country. He urged the members of the regional organization to act firmly or risk being judged by their inaction.

As time goes by, “the anguish and uncertainty for those seeking asylum increases,” he said.

In August, Brazil accepted Argentina’s request to guard the diplomatic compound in Caracas after Maduro’s government expelled its diplomats following Venezuela’s July presidential election. The vote’s disputed results, which Venezuelan electoral authorities claimed favor Maduro, prompted Milei to declare that he would not recognize “another fraud.” That drew the anger of Maduro and his allies.

But a month later, Venezuela revoked Brazil’s authorization to guard the facility, alleging it had evidence of the use of the premises “for the planning of terrorist activities and assassination attempts.”

Brazil and Argentina have rejected those accusations.

Venezuela’s protracted political crisis deepened after the July 28 presidential election. The country’s National Electoral Council, which is stacked with Maduro loyalists, declared him the election winner hours after polls closed. But unlike previous presidential elections, electoral authorities did not provide detailed vote counts.

Meanwhile, the opposition, led by Machado, collected tally sheets from 80% of the nation’s electronic voting machines, posted them online and said the voting records showed that the faction’s candidate, Edmundo González, had won the election with twice as many votes as Maduro.

On Wednesday, more than a dozen members of the Organization of American States joined Argentina’s call on Maduro’s government to allow the safe passage of those living at the ambassador’s residence.

“The continued harassment endangers the safety of the mission and individuals who may be seeking temporary refuge,” U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement after the organization’s session. “We call for Maduro and his representatives to stop issuing politically motivated arrest warrants for members of the democratic opposition and to guarantee safe conduct for those sheltered in the Argentine Embassy.”