Brazilian police raid targets accused of laundering millions in gold mined in the Amazon

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Federal Police on Tuesday conducted multiple raids targeting a criminal group it alleged has laundered at least 3.1 metric tons of gold mined in the Amazon rainforest to conceal its illegal origins.

The group operated within the Kayapo people’s territory in Para state and is believed to be connected to an organization that extracted gold illegally from Yanomami territory in Roraima state, the police statement said. It didn’t name the suspects but said some are public officials and Indigenous individuals.

Authorities conducted 33 search warrants and 13 preventive arrest warrants across the states of Para, Amazonas, Roraima and Mato Grosso. A federal judge ordered the freezing of 2.9 billion reais ($512 million) in assets, the statement said.

In another operation Tuesday, Federal Police conducted searches targeting a Sao Paulo-based group the force claims laundered money linked to illegal mining in Para and Mato Grosso states. The group executed financial transactions through shell companies and individuals, moving 3 billion reais ($530 million) over the past four years, police said in a separate statement.

A judge ordered the freezing of 1.3 billion reais ($230 million) in assets connected with the suspects, whose names were not disclosed. According to Federal Police, the suspects may face charges of illegally mining and trading gold, money laundering and involvement in a criminal organization.

During the raid, officials found hunting trophies at the residence of one suspect, including a taxidermied hippopotamus, giraffe, buffalo, wildebeest and lion. Environmental regulator Ibama said in a statement that only seven of the 12 items had proper documentation associated with their import.

By GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA

Associated Press