Rodrygo scores and Brazil beats Ecuador 1-0 in South American World Cup qualifying View Photo

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — Real Madrid star Rodrygo scored a goal in the first half and Brazil defeated Ecuador 1-0 on Friday end a three-match losing streak in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The 23-year-old Rodrygo scored with a shot from outside the box that was deflected by a defender to the right post in the 30th minute.

Five-time world champion Brazil lost consecutive matches to Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina at the end of last year and was in sixth place in the standings after six rounds. The Brazilians now have 10 points and are in fourth place.

The Ecuadorians had a five-game unbeaten streak snapped and remained with eight points in sixth place, the last direct qualifying spot from South American for the World Cup which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

Earlier, striker Luis Suarez retired from his national squad as Uruguay settled for a 0-0 draw at home against Paraguay.

The team managed by Marcelo Bielsa that finished in third place at the last Copa America has 14 points in second place, four fewer than first-place Argentina.

The 37-year-old Suarez had announced that the match against Paraguay was his last with Uruguay. The former Liverpool and Barcelona player retired with 69 goals scored with the national team.

Also on Friday, Colombia remained undefeated with three wins and four draws and in the third place in the South American standings after a 1-1 draw with Peru at Lima.

Liverpool striker Luis Díaz leveled the match in the 81st minute for the Colombians after Alexander Callens gave Peru the lead in the 67th.

Peru is in 10th and last place in the standings with three points.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer