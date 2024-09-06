Brazil’s human rights minister under fire over sexual harassment allegations

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s government has asked Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida to “provide clarifications” to investigators regarding reports that he was involved in sexual harassment, the presidential palace said in a statement released at about midnight Thursday, without providing any details of the allegations.

“The federal government recognizes the seriousness of the allegations and is handling the case with the rigor and speed that situations regarding possible violence against women deserve,” the presidency’s statement said, adding that Almeida must provide explanations to Comptroller General Vinícius Carvalho and Attorney General Jorge Messias.

Local media outlets reported Thursday night that MeToo Brasil, an organization that defends women victims of sexual violence, had received complaints of sexual harassment by Almeida. The organization confirmed that in a subsequent statement.

Almeida said in a statement that he repudiates “with absolute vehemence the lies” imputed to him, and denounced a “campaign to tarnish my image as a Black man in a prominent position in government.”

He added that every such report should be fully investigated and that he would send official letters to the relevant government bodies, including the justice ministry, to help facilitate that. He also warned that false accusations are a crime.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet with Almeida and the minister for racial equality, Anielle Franco, on Friday, according to Folha de S.Paulo newspaper. Local media have reported that Franco is one of the victims who reported Almeida’s conduct, although she hasn’t commented.

Brazil’s first lady Rosângela da Silva – known as Janja – is a prominent voice for the defense of women’s rights, and on Thursday posted a picture on her Instagram account of her kissing Franco on the forehead, in a sign of support.

“As often happens in cases of sexual violence involving aggressors in positions of power, these victims faced difficulties in obtaining institutional support to validate their complaints,” MeToo Brasil said in a statement Thursday. “As a result, they allowed the case to be confirmed to the press.”

By ELÉONORE HUGHES

Associated Press