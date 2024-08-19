Tropical Storm Gilma is staying away from land as it strengthens in the eastern Pacific Ocean

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Gilma has strengthened in the eastern Pacific Ocean and is forecast to remain away from land this week.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect early Monday for the storm, which was located about 625 miles (1,005 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico.

Gilma had strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was moving west at about 13 mph (21 kph). Slow strengthening of Gilma was expected during the next few days, forecasters said.

The storm comes as Hurricane Ernesto churns in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean, sending powerful swells toward the U.S. East Coast, generating dangerous rip currents and prompting many rescues.