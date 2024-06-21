AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean View Photo

June 14-20, 2024

Indigenous women in Ecuador take on soccer by inventing a sport: handball in traditional skirts.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Sao Paulo as protests sweep across Brazil in opposition to a bill that would further criminalize abortions. If passed, the law would equate the termination of a pregnancy after 22 weeks with homicide.

Panama Canal authorities reported they will increase vessel transits through the interoceanic waterway following drought-related restrictions.

Tropical Storm Alberto formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the first named storm of what is forecast to be a busy hurricane season.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

