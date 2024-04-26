Cloudy
56.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week Latin America and Caribbean Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Photo Icon View Photo

April 19-25, 2024

A transitional council tasked with bringing political stability to gang-ravaged Haiti has been installed. Ecuadorians vote overwhelmingly for toughening the fight against gangs. Thousands of Indigenous people gather in Brazil’s capital to protest against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Dolores Ochoa in Quito, Ecuador.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 