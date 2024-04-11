Dominican authorities launch probe after an immigration officer is accused of raping a 14-year-old

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Thursday they have launched an investigation after an immigration officer was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.

The mother of the girl, who is from neighboring Haiti, alleged the assault occurred last week near the upscale resort town of Punta Cana, after the suspect broke into their home.

Santiago Molina, a human rights activist, said the incident happened when immigration officers were searching homes in an area known as Verón, where migrants mostly from Haiti have settled.

Molina said the girl’s mother was at work at the time of the assault and that he had accompanied the mother to file a complaint. He added that the family is being harassed as a result.

A statement from the General Directorate of Migration, responding to a query from The Associated Press, said that if an officer is found to be involved in the incident, he would face justice.

The AP is not naming the girl’s mother in order to preserve her privacy.

By MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA

Associated Press