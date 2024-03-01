Cloudy
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By AP News
Feb. 23–29, 2024

Indigenous people in Guatemala remembered the victims of their country’s civil war, while Paraguay’s Indigenous communities protested for the recovery of ancestral lands. Bolivians moved to shelters as their homes filled with flood water from an overflowing river. Cuba held its annual Habano Festival where cigar enthusiasts visited tobacco farms and tasted new cigar brands.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Silvia Izquierdo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

By The Associated Press

